MABTON, Wash. -
The Mabton School District is closed following social media threats through Instagram.
The school district is working with the Mabton Police Department to determine where the threats came from.
The school district says the closure will be treated like a snow day and students will make it up at the end of the year.
If you have any information, contact the Mabton Police Department or the Mabton School District.
