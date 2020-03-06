MABTON, WA- The Mabton School District is restricting staff and students from traveling outside Yakima and Benton Counties to avoid spreading or catching the coronavirus.
Thursday morning, Mabton School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph R. Castilleja released a statement to staff and students that "until further notice, all travel outside of Yakima and Benton Counties must have Superintendent approval."
The restriction comes after the Coronavirus continues to spread across the state.
The Mabton School District also stated that the risk is still low for catching the Coronavirus in our area, but the restriction is a preventative measure that should not cause alarm.
In the conclusion of the District's statement they thanked the community for cooperation and understanding as they keep the safety of students, staff, and community the focus.