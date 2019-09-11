MABTON, WA - Just after 11:30 a.m. a Blue Sky Market employee told authorities a man came into the store, grabbed 9mm bullets and said he said was going to kill someone on Seventh Avenue.

The man left in a gray Mercedes and hasn't been seen since then.

Schools in Mabton heard about the situation and have been placed on lockdown.

Yakima County Sheriff's say no one saw the man holding a gun, they also don't know if the man has mental health issues or is under the influence.

At this moment there is no description of the man and they do not know the license plate number of the vehicle he was seen driving.

Mabton, Prosser and Sunnyside police departments including YSO have all responded to this incident.

Police are securing nearby schools.

This is a developing story.