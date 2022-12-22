YAKIMA, Wash.-
Mabton School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph Castilleja has been selected as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch.
Dr. Castilleja is one of 24 Superintendents nationwide selected for recognition by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA).
Colleagues of Dr. Castilleja nominated him for the award, which recognizes superintendents for innovative and effective uses of technology to engage and inform school communications and expand outreach efforts.
Honorees for Superintendent to Watch recognition must have less than five years of experience and must demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication skills according to the NSPRA.
"I am humbled to be recognized by NSPRA in this way. It is awesome to be associated with innovation in communications in the world of schools and serving kids," Dr. Castilleja said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.