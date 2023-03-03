Hip-hop fans were none too happy when Macklemore beat out Kendrick Lamar for Best Rap Album in 2014. They were even more perplexed when Macklemore posted a text exchange with Lamar to social media, wherein he apologized for winning the award he felt Lamar deserved. Was he being honest or pandering to public opinion?

No matter: Lamar went on to win the award at the 2016 ceremony for "To Pimp a Butterfly" and in 2018 for "Damn," which even won him the Pulitzer Prize for Music.