The multi-diamond certified, Grammy award winning artist Macklemore released his latest album on March 3rd.
The name of the new album is Ben, along with his latest single "No Bad Days" and music video which was directed by his 7-year-old daughter Sloane.
“My dream director. Also, my co-star.” Macklemore states. “Sloane has had a creative pulse since I can remember. Her style, her eye, her freestyles, her Melodies. Outside of her mom I probably trust her creative input more than anyone else. And she has never been shy about her opinion. I’m so proud of who she is that it puts tears in my eyes thinking about it. To be able to brainstorm, dream, flush out ideas and ultimately pull it off with Sloane at the helm… this one will be one of my favorite videos forever. I hope it makes you smile.”
Macklemore has also announced North American dates for THE BEN TOUR produced by Live Nation, set to start on September 17 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the 19-date tour will make stop in Spokane, WA on October 10th! Tickets will be available starting with Citi and American Express presales (details below) beginning Monday, March 6. General on-sale begins March 10 at 10am local time. Tickets range from $30.50 to $70.50.
For this upcoming tour, Macklemore is proud to have partnered with PLUS1, and will be donating $1 per ticket to Bridges - Seattle Alternative Peer Group in support of their work in mentoring youth in recovery.
For more details and ticket information, go to: https://macklemore.com
