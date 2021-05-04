Are you being proactive with your health? Taking preventative measures now can improve your health in the future.
Dr. Rich Meadows, Chief Medical Officer of Kadlec Clinic, says it is essential to monitor your health with regular labs and screenings. Getting screened for serious conditions like cancer can help patients detect and treat it early-on.
Dr. Meadows shared a list of recommended cancer screenings for patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
Cancer Screening: 30s
- Cervical Cancer Screening, including HPV testing (the virus that causes cervical cancer) for all women. Continue to age 65.
Cancer Screening: 40s-50s
- Breast Cancer Screening with mammography - starting some time between age 40 & 50 based on family history and personal preference.
- Start Colon Cancer Screening with colonoscopy in high-risk patients (family history) in their 40s. Multiple screening options starting age 50 for normal risk patients (FIT, Cologuard, Colonoscopy).
In addition, Dr. Meadows says there are two types of screenings all patients should get every year, regardless of age.
Yearly Screenings (All Ages):
- Depression Screening – Start at age 12. Easiest method is PHQ-2 questionnaire.
- Biometric Screening – Blood Pressure, Weight and Body Mass Index (BMI). These are lifelong risk factors for heart disease, stroke, diabetes and a variety of obesity related health issues, including increased risk of most forms of cancer.
Patients should ask their doctor what preventative steps they can take today to ensure good health in the future.
Dr. Meadows says more information about preventative care is available through the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.