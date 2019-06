KENNEWICK, WA - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported on Monday that a 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened just south of Kennewick near Highway 397.

Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports the small quake happened just before 12:35 p.m. The magnitude level of 2.2 was too low to be felt by people in the area.

To view more information about the quake, click here: https://pnsn.org/event/61527627#overview