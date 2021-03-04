Mail theft is on the rise in the Tri-Cities, here is how you can protect yourself.

TRI-CITIES, WA - Local sheriffs offices in the Tri-Cities area have received multiple reports of mail thefts, from Umatilla to Richland.
Here are some tips on how to prevent your mail being stolen:
- Don’t send cash in the mail.
- If you are out of town, have the Post Office hold your mail until you return.
- Report all suspected mail theft to law enforcement.
You can also create an account with USPS so they can send you emails with images of the daily mail to be delivered to your address. Once you have signed up for this program and you find yourself a victim of mail theft, you will then have a better understanding of what was stolen.
You can find the information on the USPS website: https://tem-informeddelivery.usps.com/.../intro/start.action