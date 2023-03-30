WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The intersection of Main Street and 1st Ave will close in Walla Walla on April 3 for intersection reconstruction work as part of the Walawála Plaza Project.
According to a City of Walla Walla press release the reconstruction is necessary to replace failing underground utility infrastructure, fix settlement problems in the roadway and upgrade traffic signals.
Two intersection closure options were considered for the project according to Walla Walla's press release, a full closure with an anticipated completion date of May 4, and a partial closure (with one lane open in one direction at a time), which wouldn't be completed until mid-June.
According to a survey of businesses conducted by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation the full closure option was favored because it allowed for an accelerated reopening date.
Street parking on Main St between 2nd Ave and Colville St will be available during the closure. More information on the closure and the Walawála Plaza Project can be found here.
