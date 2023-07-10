PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff announced that a press conference will be held on July 11th regarding a "a major update in the murder investigation of Estella Torres-Rodriguez."
According to Franklin County Sheriff she was killed north of Paco in 2019.
A missing persons report was filed on March 29th 2019 for Estela Torres-Rodriguez.
According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System NamUs, Estela was last seen on March 28th 2019 in a residence located north of Pasco by family members.
According to NamUs and Franklin County Sheriff, When family members returned Estela was no longer there and blood was found in the home.
According to franklin County Sheriff, by Monday April 1st investigators believed that Estela may have been the victim of murder.
According to Franklin County Sheriff they believed that the body have been loaded Estela's SUV.
Deputies began looking for two suspects, one of which is Clemente Rodriguez-Torres, Estela's Son
At 3:30 a.m. On April 4th 2019 Estela's SUV was located at the Hatton Coulee Rest Area.
According to NamUs, investigators found blood in the cargo area of the vehicle.
He remains still unlocated.
Arrest warrants were then issued for the two suspects.
An arrest was made however, the charges were dismissed. According to court documents, the prosecutors Officer did not believe that there was enough evidence for conviction at the time.
At the time she as missing and presumed dead according to Franklin County Sheriff.
The Son of Estela was named as a suspect and arrested in September of 2019.
In October of 2019 Clemente made his first appearance in court where his bail was set at one million dollars.
The second suspect still at large.
Clemente was charged for murder and booked into state custody to await trial according to Franklin County Sheriff.
Now july 10th 2023 an announcement was made by the Franklin County Sheriff that a major discovery had been made. A press conference is being held July 11th where more details will be given. '
