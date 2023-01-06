NEW YORK.-

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) encourages everyone to schedule their annual memory screening appointment in the new year.

AFA offers free, confidential memory screenings through a secure virtual format every weekday, with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites—appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or through AFA’s website.

“Annual memory screenings should be part of everyone’s health and wellness routine, even if you’re not currently experiencing memory problems," said Charles J. Fuschillo, AFA President and C.E.O.

Memory screenings are simple, quick (approximately 10-15 minutes) and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions according to an AFA press release.

Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.