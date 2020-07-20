YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Master Gardener Youth Team has another packaged kids' activity ready for pick up at the July 26th Downtown Yakima Farmers Market! Free to the first 100 families who request it.
Children don't need to be present to pick up their kit. You can pick up your packet this Sunday to make a paper sunflower. The kits will include the materials to make your paper sunflower, plus puzzles and interesting facts! The kits also include a bug sticker and package of vegetable seeds. The Master Gardener Youth Team will be near the Market booth/entrance between 9:00am and 1:00pm, or until the kits are gone.
This summer, make your paper sunflower courtesy of the Master Gardeners; and maybe next year, you can become a gardener & grow a sunflower. There are lots of fun activities for kids to do at home. WSU Extension is home to both Master Gardeners and 4-H Youth Development. 4-H is all about hands-on experiential learning. 4-H online resources provide lots of fun activities for kids. https://extension.wsu.edu/yakima/4-h/4-hfromhome/ is the Yakima County “4-H at Home” link. https://4-h.org/about/4-h-at-home/ is the national “4-H at Home” website. 4-H is all about kids learning life skills and youth using their Head, Heart, Hands, and Health in positive ways.
