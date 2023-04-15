KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Alaska and Washington chapter of the Make a Wish Foundation is in need of volunteers, especially bilingual-speaking volunteers.

The local organization is getting ready to kick off its Call for Volunteer campaign. The campaign kicks off on April 16th and goes through May 5th.

According to the Make a Wish Alaska and Washington's website, they've just celebrated their 8,000th wish and 700 of those wishes come from the Tri-City area. Now they need a wish granted themselves according to Make a Wish volunteer Alison Hull.

"We're in desperate need of wish granters in our local areas," said Hull. "Specifically ones that are bilingual.

Hull told me they have a lot of Spanish-speaking families and no bilingual volunteers in Tri-Cities or Yakima.

"When you train to be a wish granter, the only real tentative obligation you have is to grant two wishes a year," said Hull. "In 15 months I've granted eight wishes and I'm working on four more."

Henrdx and Harper Ramos had their wishes granted by Make a Wish in the past and said it made them very happy and they just want that for everyone.

"You get to make people a lot happier," said Hendrx. "You get to live a lot more happier life even if you're in pain."

"It's important because kids want to have their wish granted too and they can have happiness," said Harper.

Hendrx and Harper were diagnosed in 2015 with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

They were just two years old.

This is a progressive muscular degenerative disease.

Crystal Ramos says they've been involved with Make a Wish since 2016.

She says some friends of hers put them in touch with the organization.

"We had a couple of people come to us and say, hey we think they need a wish granted," said Ramos.

Hendrx's wish was to go to Disney World and they got to do just that.

His brother Harper's wish was to have a hot tub.

Harper's reason for the hot tub is that when he is in the water he feels free and weightless, and also helps his body loosen up.

If you want to be a volunteer a put a smile on someone's face, just go to Make a Wish Alaska and Washington's Website.