YAKIMA, WA - If you don't have plans for New Year's Eve and want to make your new year meaningful, here's your opportunity.

The Yakima Humane Society is launching HUMANE New Year, where you can comfort the frightened dogs and cats at the Humane Society Adoption Center.

Fireworks that accompany New Year celebrations are often terrifying to many animals. To keep sheltered animals calm, Yakima Humane is opening its doors from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. to volunteers who want to comfort and play with the animals.

There are 50 slots available for animal lovers who want to sign up for two-hour shifts. To sign up, email volunteer@yakimahumane.org.

Children over 7 are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult, and only one child per adult. Volunteers only need to bring something to sit on outside the kennels; a folding chair, pillow or blanket. Toys and treats will be provided.