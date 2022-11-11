GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “You would hear a lot of shots and guns and you'd hear a lot of bombs going off around you at night, and you just wouldn't know, like, if it was my time yet or if is going to be close," said SrA Shelan Kaky, 341st Comptroller Squadron Financial Operations Technician.
She is the heroine in her story as she works to pay it back to the nation she says saved her and her family's life.
30-year-old Shelan Kaky is currently stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) in Great Falls.
Originally from Iraq/Baghdad she shares what life was like growing up.
“I saw a lot of tanks and it was just like a horrific scene, like to see like, your world is crumbling down," said Kaky.
Her father spent time in the Iraqi Air Force and then when the war started, he became a part of the police force with the Kurdish Air Force.
Her brother also stepped up to help the U.S. Army when war broke out.
“It was a secret mission where he would go to, like, really dangerous areas in Iraq. And he would interpret for the American Army," said Kaky.
But what she went through as a teenager is something many of us can't even imagine.
“We had a lot of tanks and weapons and stuff on the ground. There was a lot of chaos because the prisons got opened up. So there was a lot of bad guys outside, not in prison anymore," said Kaky “My house got robbed by our neighbors, and that was pretty heartbroken for me because I don't have any childhood pictures anymore.”
But it doesn't stop there...
“We had like death threats and like bullets shot at our house," said Kaky.
In 2013, ISIS launched a wave of attacks in Erbil, the Kurdish capital, in response to Iraqi Kurds fighting Jihads in Syria.
“When ISIS was about to invade Erbil, we were like a few miles away from ISIS coming in. My dad and my family, we were pretty scared because if ISIS does catch you, it's like worse than death... So, we were like, okay, like we have a rifle, we can protect our home. And if we were out of bullets, you know, at that point we'll use the gun and we'll just do a family suicide," said Kaky.
Before that could happen, the U.S. Air Force took ISIS out with aerial attacks.
“Basically, the Air Force saved me and my family's life," said Kaky.
With everything that was happening, safety wasn't something she and her family felt.
“We didn't feel safe living there because we had attachment to the American Army," said Kaky.
Her parents, fearing what might happen to them, decided there was only one place to go.
“After seven years of processing immigration documents, we were able to immigrate to America in 2015," said Kaky.
But that's not where her story ends.
After living in the U.S., in 2020, before Kaky was a U.S. citizen, she felt inspired and decided to join the same branch that helped save her family
She applied for the Air Force in 2020, then applied for citizenship in 2021, and in September of 2022, she officially became a U.S. citizen.
“I feel like I finally feel free because over there, like in Iraq, you know, you wouldn't be able to, like, speak or you don't have rights... I've always dreamt to be here, and now I'm here, and it feels great," said Kaky.
She's not alone in serving her country before becoming a citizen.
According to the US Census and Immigration Services, in the past 5 years there have been over 33,000 people in the military that have become American citizens.
You don't need to be a U.S. citizen to help protect and serve this nation, you just need a valid green card.
