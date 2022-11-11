GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “You would hear a lot of shots and guns and you'd hear a lot of bombs going off around you at night, and you just wouldn't know, like, if it was my time yet or if is going to be close," said SrA Shelan Kaky, 341st Comptroller Squadron Financial Operations Technician.

She is the heroine in her story as she works to pay it back to the nation she says saved her and her family's life.

30-year-old Shelan Kaky is currently stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) in Great Falls.

Originally from Iraq/Baghdad she shares what life was like growing up.

“I saw a lot of tanks and it was just like a horrific scene, like to see like, your world is crumbling down," said Kaky.

Her father spent time in the Iraqi Air Force and then when the war started, he became a part of the police force with the Kurdish Air Force.

Her brother also stepped up to help the U.S. Army when war broke out.

“It was a secret mission where he would go to, like, really dangerous areas in Iraq. And he would interpret for the American Army," said Kaky.

But what she went through as a teenager is something many of us can't even imagine.

“We had a lot of tanks and weapons and stuff on the ground. There was a lot of chaos because the prisons got opened up. So there was a lot of bad guys outside, not in prison anymore," said Kaky “My house got robbed by our neighbors, and that was pretty heartbroken for me because I don't have any childhood pictures anymore.”

But it doesn't stop there...