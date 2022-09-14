Mama Corie's Kitchen hosts kid-friendly activities monthly

YAKIMA, Wash. - Finding kid-friendly activities in Yakima can sometimes be difficult but the owner of Mama Corie's Kitchen in Downtown Yakima is trying to change that.
Corie Ratliff says she'll offer a different kid-friendly activity each month. Since she is participating in First Fridays, her next activity will be on October 7. The activity will be Halloween themed rock painting and Tik-Tak-Toe. Kids can paint their rocks with whatever designs they want and use them as game pieces.
In November, she plans to offer a Thanksgiving-themed activity. During Christmas, she wants to bring Santa and the Grinch to her restaurant for pictures with kids.
Ratliff said a lot of activities downtown aren't geared towards kids so she wants to be part of events that are.
"I love to be a part of as many safe, non-violent, non-scary events," Ratliff said. "Especially with this kiddo going missing and such, we need to have a community built program that can be there for everybody and it's safe, you come in here and it's safe."
The Director of the Downtown Association of Yakima Andrew Holt said while some of their events are meant for adults, they do host other events meant for all ages, like Chalk Art Festival.
"We love to see the little sparkies doing their masterpieces, you know you could be six months and doing this," Holt said.
Chalk Art Festival is on October 8 this year at Performance Park, which is right in front of Mama Corie's Kitchen. Ratliff said they like to put out yard games for the kids during large community events at the park.
Chalk Art Festival will feature 25 different skilled artists and everyone in the community is welcome to draw the sidewalks around the park with chalk.
"I really think it's important to have these kind of events to have kids with their family and also to be around other adults... and other kids," Holt said.
Ratliff said she wants to continue to hosts events and provide a safe haven for kids.
"I want to bring more events and every event we do is free, so the community can donate or partner with me, we have the space to do it," Ratliff said.
