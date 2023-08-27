KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site is holding public tours over Labor Day weekend.

The site is holding tours on September 2, 3 and 4. The tour costs $10 per person while kids 10 and under enter for free. All money raised goes directly back to the site.

The site is located just south of Kennewick at 1701 South Clodfelter Road.

The Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site features the MCBONES (Mid-Columbia Basin Old Natural Education Sciences) Research Center which is used for programs, analyzing, exhibiting and storing samples at the dig site.

Tours last around an hour and a half and presents the history and discoveries from the site along with interactive panels and seeing the bones that are being dug up.

Attendees must wear closed-toed shoes and are recommended to bring sunscreen, snacks, water and other essentials for outdoor experiences.

Tickets for each day's tour can be found here. Tours start at 10 a.m each day.