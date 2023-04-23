KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons disturbance last night in the area of W Clearwater Avenue and N Union Street.
According to a KPD Facebook post, a witness reported that a man was pointing a gun at another man. Police took the man with the gun into custody after the gun, which had an altered serial number, was found in his waistband.
The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail on multiple charges, including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, altering serial numbers on a firearm, obstructing and brandishing.
