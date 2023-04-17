MOXEE, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office arrested one man on April 14th, after he reported he had killed a woman.
After interviewing the suspect, the man was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail for first-degree murder and concealing a body.
Detectives and investigators documented the crime scene and an autopsy identified the woman as 63-year-old Santos Gloria Reyes of Yakima.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Beehler at 509-574-2567 or provide tips using CrimeStoppers.
