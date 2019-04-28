KENNEWICK, WA - A man was arrested Saturday night after attempting to rob a Roasters Coffee in Kennewick.

This happened at the Roasters on 22 W Carmichael Dr. around 7:30 p.m.

38-year-old Joseph McCabe went inside the shop where he allegedly made threatening statements to the barista demanding she give him money.

A car then pulled up to the drive-through window and the barista called police after McCabe fled the scene without taking any money. McCabe was later arrested and booked into the Benton County jail on attempted robbery.

The victim of this incident has a message for women like herself, saying they should always be vigilant about their surroundings.

Kennewick Police also say no weapons were involved.