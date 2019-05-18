Man arrested after attempted robbery outside of PetSmart

KENNEWICK, WA - A man has been arrested after trying to steal a money box from someone during the adoption event at PetSmart Saturday afternoon.

As the man ran away from the scene, the victim notified bystanders. One of those bystanders took action and grabbed the suspect while a car drove off.

24-year-old Jesse Francisco Martinez was arrested on the allegation of robbery in the second degree and felony assault.

The victim and bystander both had minor injuries.

Kennewick Police are still looking for the suspect car, they say it is an older white Pontiac Grand Am with red racing stripes.

If you know anything about this incident, contact Kennewick Police.