RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police arrested a man after he crashed his car into an embankment in Richland early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Columbia Park Trail and Hillwood Road sometime around midnight.

Police say the 20-year-old Richland man lost control of his car, crashed into a guard rail before rolling at least three times and landing in an embankment.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say he could face DUI charges.