Man arrested after eluding deputies at speeds of over 100 mph

FINLEY, WA - One man was arrested after eluding deputies at speeds of over 100 miles an hour on Saturday.

Benton County Sheriff Deputies say they responded to a report of racers in the area of Nine Canyon Rd south on SR 397 in the Finley area.

As deputies were nearing the location, they saw a car driving recklessly north on Nine Canyon.

The driver, 23-year-old Gregory D. Carter was eluding deputies, but he lost control of his car continued through the intersection at SR 397 and went off the road into a field.

The car traveled over 400 feet in the field before coming to a stop.

No injuries were reported. Carter was booked into jail.