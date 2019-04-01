KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police arrested a man after he allegedly kept his ex-wife against her will for over eight hours.

Police say Joshua Garza entered his ex-wife's home around 11 Saturday morning, assaulted her and stopped her from calling 911.

This all happened on the 2300 hundred block of West 8th Place in Kennewick.

The victim eventually got away and called for help.

When officers attempted to make contact with Garza, he refused to come out.

After a two-hour standoff, police arrested Garza without incident.

Garza has been booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of of kidnapping in the second degree, felony order violation and for interference with the reporting of domestic violence.