PROSSER, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office assisted the Prosser Police Department in arresting a man Friday afternoon following a high speed chase.

The felony suspect, Majin Saldana, was seen in Prosser, and Prosser Police tried to make traffic stop when Saldana began driving recklessly, heading eastbound on I-82 at speeds over 100 mph.

Saldana later crashed the car in the area of Yakitat Road, and then ran north over a mile away to the Yakima River. He jumped in the river and tried to swim across, but changed his mind after seeing Benton County deputies waiting for him on the other side.

Saldana surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. He faces multiple charges.