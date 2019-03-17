TOPPENISH, WA - A 35-year-old man was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges after leading police on a high speed chase around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

While on patrol a deputy spotted a stolen car with multiple people inside at the Yakimart gas station in Toppenish.

The deputy signaled the driver to pull over but he didn't comply and instead drove off.

The pursuit lasted for 20 minutes, with speeds reaching 120 miles per hour in the Lower Valley.

The driver exited I-82 at Valley Mall Boulevard when he struck another deputy car responding to the pursuit.

Police also took the two other passengers, a 21-year old woman and a 31-year-old man, into custody.