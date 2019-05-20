Man arrested after police chase

PROSSER, WA - Prosser Police arrested a man after an hour long car chase late Sunday night.

Police say 41-year-old, Ricky Corby, had several warrants for his arrest and refused to stop for Prosser Police.

The chase began around 10:30 p.m. and it lasted for almost an hour.

The chase started and ended at the Prosser rest area.

Police say Corby called dispatch wanting to turn himself in.

That's when Benton County deputies helped and successfully spiked the suspect's vehicle.

Police took the man into custody and booked him on his warrants as well as new charges for felony eluding and reckless endangerment.