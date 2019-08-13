IRRIGON, OR - A man is now in jail with a bail of $1 million after he led officers and deputies on a police pursuit in Irrigon.

On the evening of August 12 at 10:44 p.m., Patrol Sgt. Nathen Braun tried a traffic stop on suspect Jeffrey Alan Kelly, 41, of Irrigon. Kelly failed to stop and began leading officers on a pursuit.

Several officers and deputies were in the area trying to close off escape routes as Kelly and his passenger took their 2007 Silver Suburban east on Columbia, then east on Highway 730, then south on Division toward Depot Lane. The suspect then entered a cornfield and a hemp field, and drove around some irrigation circles.

Officers followed the vehicle into a field with sagebrush, where the suspect vehicle became stuck. The suspects tried to run away on foot, but were taken into custody after a three minute pursuit.

The suspect vehicle and one patrol vehicle got stuck in the rough terrain and were later removed. All land owners who sustained property damage were contacted.

Kelly was arrested on Morrow County Circuit Court Secret Indictment Warrant on Sodomy II and Sex Abuse I. His passenger was initially detained and later released without charges.

Kelly is lodged in the Umatilla County Jail with bail set at $1,000,000. Further probable cause charges are pending, including Felony Elude, Criminal Mischief I, Criminal Trespass ll (X3), Reckless Endangering (x3), and Fail to Register as a Sex Offender.

“Due to our recent full staffing and 24-hour coverage schedule, we had additional resources available to utilize, deterring an easy escape route, which ultimately led to this suspect being taken in custody quickly. The community and deputies involved, worked together very well in this case for a great outcome.” -Sheriff Ken Matlack.