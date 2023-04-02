WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Police department arrested a 26-year-old resident of Walla Walla on charges of assault and firearm possession on March 31.
The man was taken into custody after he shot at another Walla Walla man in the 400 block of Harrison St, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Officials received the call at 5:06 p.m. reporting shots fired in the Harrison St. and Chase Ave area.
Officials said witnesses updated 911 dispatchers on the suspect's location as he ran from the area. Officers with the WWPD were directed to the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, where the suspect was taken into custody.
According to the press release, the suspect was found with a gun during the arrest and was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail. He is facing charges of Assault 1st, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st, and Carrying a Concealed Pistol Without a Permit.
Officials said that the victim and the suspect knew each other and there is no danger to the public.
