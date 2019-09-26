PASCO, WA - A man was arrested on Wednesday, September 25th after he shoplifted from Albertsons and then climbed a nearby house and jumped across rooftops to avoid police.

Around 3:50 p.m., Pasco officers got a report of a man trespassing at Albertsons. He was last seen by the employees walking north away from the store across Court Street.

An officer spotted a man matching the description near 21st and Agate and told him to stop. The man ran about half a block before running into someone’s yard and climbing up onto the roof of the house. He repeatedly jumped from one roof to the other between two houses as Pasco officers surrounded the area.

The suspect then made one last jump before he fell and was promptly placed in handcuffs. Officers found his backpack he had thrown on the ground earlier; inside were numerous items he had stolen from Albertsons.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Tyler J. Gladney of Pasco, who had a felony warrant for his arrest. Gladney was booked into Franklin County Corrections on charges of shoplifting, three counts of trespassing, destruction of property, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with additional info on this case can call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Eric Fox at foxe@pasco-wa.gov about case 19-30296 Trespass.