RICHLAND, Wash. --
UPDATE 3:44 a.m.:
Police arrested a 30-year-old man after police responded to reports of a shooting that led to a six-hour-long stand-off.
According to the Richland Police Department, they received multiple calls about a shooting but found no victims.
They said an officer found a car that matched the description of the suspect's car and when he tried to contact the driver, the driver ran into an apartment.
RPD, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the Franklin Sheriff's Office, the Kennewick Police Department, the Pasco Police Department and the West Richland Police Department kept the suspect in the apartment until the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team arrived.
The 30-year-old was arrested for a drive-by shooting, unlawful firearm possession and burglary.
UPDATE 11:22 p.m.:
According to our NonStop Local KNDU photographer on scene, SWAT and a bomb squad are part of the response team at the Columbia Park Apartment on Jadwin Avenue along with the Richland Fire Department, Benton County Sheriff's Office, the Kennewick Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
The Richland Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident in the 1700 block of Jadwin Avenue.
RPD is asking the public to avoid the area and any speculation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.