Man arrested after standoff in Shadow Run neighborhood

KENENWICK, WA - Tonight Kennewick police arrested a man after a standoff in the Shadow Run neighborhood.
It started around six and lasted about two hours.
Police say a man in his early 30s named Pedro Duran went to meet a woman in Richland who they believe is his ex-girlfriend.
She had a restraining order against him.
Police say he assaulted her, then ran away to his friend's house in Kennewick.
Police soon arrived to the scene and contained the area.
The owner of the home told police he had 'long-range guns' inside. Police then went inside, searched the home and found that he barricaded himself in a bedroom.
Police came back outside, and Duran was later arrested and taken into custody.