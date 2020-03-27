YAKIMA, WA - At about 8:40 pm on Thursday, March 26th, Yakima Police Department (YPD) officers responded to a report of man having shot a rifle at a power transformer and a neighbor’s house in the 2200 block of Summitview Avenue.
The man alleged to have fired at the transformer and a neighbor’s house, 60-year-old Charles Hoffert, refused repeated efforts by YPD officers to contact him. The Yakima SWAT team was called to the scene and an approximately five-block section of Summitview was closed to traffic.
One of Hoffert’s shots hit the transformer and temporarily knocked out power to his house and that of his neighbor. No one in the neighbor’s house was injured during the incident.
YPD police are familiar with Hoffert, having responded to previous disturbance calls at his house. Three firearms were seized from Hoffert’s house, including the rifle police suspect he used to shoot at the transformer and the neighbor’s house.
At about 11:45 pm, Hoffert surrendered to police and was arrested. He was booked into the Yakima County Jail charged with suspicion of malicious mischief-2 and reckless endangerment.