Man arrested after stealing a truck from Kennewick car dealership

KENNEWICK, Wash. - 

Kennewick police officers responded to a call this morning at Paradise Auto Sales after alarms had been set off just before 5 a.m. Thursday. 

Officers arrived and found an F-150 that had been driven off the lot and through the fence of the dealership. 

Man arrested after stealing a truck from Kennewick car dealership

Police found chain link fencing underneath the pickup after they made a high-risk stop. 

Officers arrest the man driving the truck without any incidents and booked him in the Benton County Jail for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and malicious mischief. 