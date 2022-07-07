Man arrested after stealing a truck from Kennewick car dealership

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick police officers responded to a call this morning at Paradise Auto Sales after alarms had been set off just before 5 a.m. Thursday.
Officers arrived and found an F-150 that had been driven off the lot and through the fence of the dealership.
Police found chain link fencing underneath the pickup after they made a high-risk stop.
Officers arrest the man driving the truck without any incidents and booked him in the Benton County Jail for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and malicious mischief.
