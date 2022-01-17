Man arrested after stealing car and driving under the influence

KENNEWICK - Kennewick Police Department arrested a man for a stolen vehicle and driving while under the influence early Sunday morning.
KPD says the man was driving an unlicensed car near 1st Avenue and Quincy St. just before 6 a.m.
Police recognized the car as the same car that was reported stolen on January 10th.
Kennewick Officers pulled over the man driving the car and told him to exit the vehicle because it was stolen.
Police say the man refused to exit and asked if he could smoke first.
KPD says he lit a glass pipe they recognized is used for smoking methamphetamines.
The man continued to smoke meth and refused to get out of the car.
He then started the car and sped away heading East on 1st Avenue toward Olympia St.
Police say he lost control of his car after speeding through a stop sign and crashed into a parked car and landed in someone's front yard.
Police say no one was hurt and the man was arrested after the crash.