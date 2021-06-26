KENNEWICK,WA- A Kennewick man arrested after a standoff with police at the Circle K on South Washington Street Friday night.
Kennewick Police say 34 year old Joseph B Wrisley-Fristed was seen by witnesses standing outside yelling statements and slurring his words with 5 children ages ranging from 3 to 13 years old around 9:37 p.m. When police were called witnesses say the man entered the Circle K at 104 S. Washington St. and then shot a gun through the window, not at anyone in particular, and then forced the kids to the back of the store.
Employees and other customers were not injured during the altercation and exited the gas station safely before police arrived. The Tri City Regional SWAT was activated and responded with armored vehicles to assist Patrol Officers in attaining a peaceful solution. Police were able to communicate with Wrisley-Fristed using a phone. The area surrounding the gas station was blocked off for several hours during the incident. Finally, Wrisley-Fristed exited the business and surrendered without further incident. The children were reunited with their mother and Wristley-Fristed was ultimately arrested for charges of Assault 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment.
KPD did find the handgun he used at the scene and will continue to investigate.