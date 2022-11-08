SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man around 2:33 p.m. on November 8 following reported threats, according to Interim Chief Rob Layman. Officers responded to the area around Edison Avenue and S 8th Street after a call reported someone had made threats toward another person.
When officers tried to talk to the 19-year-old suspect at the scene, he was reportedly “verbally aggressive” toward the officer and seemed under the influence. He was told not to leave, but tried to drive away, according to Layman.
The officer followed the suspect for two blocks before he stopped and got out of the car. The suspect then assaulted the officer, according to Layman. The officer wasn’t seriously hurt.
The 19-year-old was then arrested on charges of third-degree assault. SPD is reportedly awaiting results from a blood draw to potentially add driving under the influence.
