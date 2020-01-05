Man arrested for attempted armed robbery in Pasco

UPDATE: 1/6/20 Pasco police have named the suspect in Sunday night's attempted armed robbery at a Pasco mini mart.

28 year old Rafeal Mejia-Virrueta was arrested Sunday night in connection to the alleged robbery. Mejia-Virrueta also had two warrants for his arrest as well.

Police also discovered that the alleged rifle that was used in the attempted robbery was a long stick that gave off the appearance of a rifle. Mejia-Virrueta was booked into the Franklin County Corrections for robbery in the first degree as well for his two warrants.

PASCO,WA - Pasco police were called to a mini mart around 8 p.m. Sunday to reports of an attempted armed robbery. The attempted armed robbery occurred on W Court St. and 8th Ave. in the A&A Mini Mart.

According to police a man entered the mini mart and presented an object that looked like a rifle and demanded money from the cashier. The man fled the store without money. The road was closed while police searched for the man.

Police were able to later arrest him on 10th Ave. and Shoshone St.