KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of child rape and molestation on May 26.
According to the KPD the arrest comes after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse reported to the department on May 3. The victim reported that the abuse by another family member happened between 2007 and 2016, when the victim was between the ages of 4 and 13.
Kennewick Police contacted the victim, who is now an adult and developed probable cause for the arrest of the suspect. The suspect has been booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of Rape of a Child in the 1st and 2nd degree and 1st degree child molestation.
The KPD's investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.