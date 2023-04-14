KENNEWICK, Wash.- A 37-year-old Richland man was arrested following a disturbance at a Kennewick Circle K on April 13.
Kennewick Police responded to the Circle K on N. Steptoe around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a male throwing wine bottles in the store, injuring one person according to a KPD press release.
When KPD Officers contacted the suspect outside the store he began hitting the windows of the store with a fire extinguisher.
Officers tased the suspect, but it had no effect according to KPD's press release. The suspect then charged officers and reportedly punched one of them before being detained.
The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of two counts of 2nd degree assault, assault in the 3rd degree and 1st degree malicious mischief.
