SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old suspect has been charged for shooting Sunnyside Police Officer Javier Arredondo on October 10, according to Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Officers were investigating shots fired around the 1400 block of S 8th Street when they reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside a home.
Officer Arredondo was shot in the neck when he got out of his patrol car, according to the press release from Selah Police Chief Dan Christman. When officers went to check on Arredondo, the 43-year-old, Alejandro Mario Palomarez, reportedly ran out of the home.
Palomarez was found by SWAT officers about seven blocks away, around the 900 block of E. Lincoln Avenue. He was arrested with a K9 and less-lethal munitions, according to the press release.
Arredondo was eventually transferred to Harborview Hospital for his injuries. He has since been released and is recovering, according to Christman.
Brusic confirmed Palomarez has been charged with first-degree assault and a firearms enhancement.
