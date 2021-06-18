SEATTLE, WA. - The man who stole a Seattle police officer's civilian car after she was killed by another vehicle while helping with car crashes on Interstate 5.
According to Washington State Patrol, Seattle Police Officer Lexi Harris pulled over on her way home from work to help with one of two car crashes on the highway. While she was helping people in the crash, another driver ran her over.
WSP said in a press release the driver that hit Harris stayed there until police arrived. One of the drivers from the original accident that Harris helped with stole Harris' car after she was ran over.
WSP and Seattle's S.W.A.T team found the man, 49-year-old Roger Lee Owens Jr., who stole Harris' car and abandoned it in the Georgetown area of Seattle.
WSP also mentioned in a press release they had made six arrests but none related to the investigation of Officer Harris' death until this one. The two collisions on I-5 that night as well as the collision that took Harris' life are still under investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.