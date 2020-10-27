Man arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Hit and Run in Kittitas County
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - At around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, 10/27/2020, Kittitas County Sheriffs Office deputies responded with WSP troopers to a report of a male that struck another vehicle while driving on I-90 westbound near Lake Keechelus.
The suspect was followed by the victim of the hit and run to Keechelus Drive, a residential road at Snoqualmie Pass.
The suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch in front of a residence and made entry through the front door of the house, where he was confronted by the armed homeowner who told him to leave. The suspect fled, stealing the vehicle of the original hit and run victim that was still on scene as that victim was reporting the suspect’s location to 9-1-1.
The suspect crashed the crashed-into-and-then-stolen vehicle into a nearby ditch and fled on foot onto I-90, where multiple 9-1-1 callers reported him running around the lanes of travel. A truck driver who was parked in the eastbound chain-up area called 9-1-1 a short time later to report the suspect had climbed up on his truck and was demanding to get inside. He was arrested without incident a short time later.
44 year old Spokane resident James W Horlacher was booked into the Kittitas County Corrections Center for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Hit and Run. He is also under investigation for driving under the influence of drugs pending toxicology results.
