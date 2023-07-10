Yakima, Wash.- A man has been arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm near Yakima Valley College.
According to YPD, at 7:15 a.m. officers responded to an open 911 call where a male and female were heard. On the call statements were made that the male was going to shoot up the college.
According to YPD, on the phone call the female stated that the male was in possession of a gun.
Officer quickly responded to the incident located on the 1300 block of S 12th Ave.
According to YPD they located the male suspect in the area of Yakima Valley college. The suspect did not comply and ran from police, officers pursued the suspect on foot.
According to YPD, the suspect resisted arrest. Officers used "less-lethal" equipment to take the suspect into custody without injury.
Once the suspect was in police custody officers canvased the area and reviewed surveillance footage, according to YPD.
According to YPD surveillance showed that the male suspect was in possession. He was also hiding a firearm and loaded magazine.
Both the firearm and magazine were located by YPD.
The suspect has been arrested for unlawful possession of a Firearm in the 1st degree, and obstruction and resisting arrest.
