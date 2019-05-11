Man arrested for two counts of assault

KENNEWICK, WA - A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting two people with a bat early Saturday morning.

This happened on the 2600 block of W. Bruneau Pl. in Kennewick.

Citizens reported that 10 subjects were in the roadway and people were being assaulted.

Police took 66-year-old Morris McKeown into custody after he tried leaving the scene.

The two victims were evaluated by medics and one was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

McKeown was arrested for two counts of assault in the second degree and booked into the Benton County Jail.