KENNEWICK, Wash.- On July 3rd 2023 at approximately 11:17 a.m. Kennewick police received several calls about a man with a firearm in a Rite Aid Pharmacy.
According to Kennewick Police Kennewick Police received several calls from the Rite Aid Pharmacy on 101 N Ely St, Kennewick, WA. Callers were stating that there was someone at the Pharmacy with a firearm. There were also statements being made about several customers running out of the building screaming.
Officers quickly arrived on scene and quickly entered the building to access the threat. Reginal agencies also arrived to provide additional support.
According to Kennewick Police, The suspect, Shawn D Baysinger, 52 had barricaded himself in the Rite Aid restroom.
After reviewing security footage Kennewick Police determined that Baysinger did not have a firearm.
According to Kennewick Police, after a short standoff officers were able to take Baysinger into custody without any incident.
No firearm was found on scene. Baysinger was booked into Benton County Jail for Felony Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing a Public Servant.
Kennewick police is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call the non-emergency number at (509) 628-0333
