BENTON CITY, Wash.- A man is behind bars after a brief standoff in the early morning hours of June 8.
Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at a male and female just outside of Benton City shortly after midnight. According to the BCSO the male victim got his shotgun and engaged in a brief standoff with the suspect before Deputies arrived.
The suspect resisted arrest, but was ultimately taken into custody. A search warrant was executed at the suspect's home and multiple guns matching the victim's description were seized by the BCSO.
According to the BCSO the suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault, unlawful imprisonment and threats to kill.
