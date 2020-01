PASCO,WA - Pasco police were called to a mini mart around 8 p.m. Sunday to reports of an attempted armed robbery. The attempted armed robbery occurred on W Court St. and 8th Ave. in the A&A Mini Mart.

According to police a man entered the mini mart and presented an object that looked like a rifle and demanded money from the cashier. The man fled the store without money. The road was closed while police searched for the man.

Police were able to later arrest him on 10th Ave. and Shoshone St.