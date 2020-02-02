Man arrested in Franklin County for 40 mile car chase

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- Saturday state troopers deputies and officers from multiple counties helped arrest a man who led a car chase for about forty miles into Franklin County.

The Adams County Sheriff's department says it started around 11 p.m. after Othello police officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop. As they were trying to pull someone over they sped off.

Sheriff's deputies say while the suspect was speeding over 100 miles per hour, he was driving on the wrong side of the road and even hit a deer. The chase eventually ended in Franklin County where 59-year-old Jeffrey Grant Moore of Kahlotus was arrested.