RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Department arrests two suspects for shoplifting while in possession of fentanyl pills.
At 11:00 a.m. An RPD officer was called to Home Depot for a report of a shoplifter.
According to RPD, a cart full of items was stolen from the Home Depot. The officer was given a license plate of the suspects car and a photo of the suspect.
At 2:00 p.m. A different RPD officer located the suspect's car. The car was unoccupied and parked at the Circle K on Queensgate.
The Suspects vehicle appeared to be full of the stolen items from Home Depot.
According to RPD, the suspects vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.
Officers began to search the area for the suspect.
According to RPD, at 2:330 p.m. an Officer spotted the male suspect walking on Duportail Street near Les Schwab with a female.
Two Officers attempted to contact the suspect. Both began running. the two subjects split up near the Numerica Credit Union.
The RPD officers began a foot pursuit and quickly placed both suspects into police custody.
The male suspect was confirmed to be the person who stole the items from Home Depot.
Both suspects has active warrants for their arrest and were found to be in possession of fentanyl pills according to RPD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.